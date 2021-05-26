Shaun Bingham

SHRED ALIVE!

Shaun Bingham
Shaun Bingham
  • Save
SHRED ALIVE! t-shirt design
Download color palette

Another Design Team challenge. This time, to design a t-shirt for an 80's band. I love the movie Dead Alive and when I think of the 80's, that pops into my head pretty quickly. I also think of hair metal. The two seemed to go pretty hand in hand.

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
Shaun Bingham
Shaun Bingham

More by Shaun Bingham

View profile
    • Like