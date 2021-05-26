Shaun Bingham

Hog Maw-Maws Deep South Portapit

Hog Maw-Maws Deep South Portapit hat brand illustration logo
Another Design Team challenge to create a hat for a food truck company. I figured it would be fun to create a food truck company and then go from there!

Posted on May 26, 2021
