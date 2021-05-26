DailyUI 005 App icon

Just finished my first design for #dailyui #005

Since the icons submitted to the app store and play store must be without round edges (while they add dynamically the required shadow and mask), I have included how the icon would look like as a square.

For obvious look and feel purpose, I have given shadow and a rounded rectangle version of iPhone icon :D

I also wanted to understand how the icon would look when it is in iPhone and Android smartphone when it is around other apps and hence the other two screenshots.

Of course, more could have been included like how it would look in macOS etc. but I think the above would pretty much give an idea how the logo looks.