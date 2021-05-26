DailyUI 005 App icon

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Just finished my first design for #dailyui #005
#DailyUI
Since the icons submitted to the app store and play store must be without round edges (while they add dynamically the required shadow and mask), I have included how the icon would look like as a square.
For obvious look and feel purpose, I have given shadow and a rounded rectangle version of iPhone icon :D
I also wanted to understand how the icon would look when it is in iPhone and Android smartphone when it is around other apps and hence the other two screenshots.
Of course, more could have been included like how it would look in macOS etc. but I think the above would pretty much give an idea how the logo looks.