Elyse Maxwell

Cookie Portrait

Elyse Maxwell
Elyse Maxwell
  • Save
Cookie Portrait old man cookie art character design vector vector illustration
Download color palette

Two versions of a simplified portrait designed for a sugar cookie artist.
To make the illustration successful for recreation in royal icing, I focused on large areas of solid colour and clean, simple details.

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
Elyse Maxwell
Elyse Maxwell

More by Elyse Maxwell

View profile
    • Like