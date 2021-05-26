Invitation to my LIVE AUCTION ~ May 29th 2021 6pm EST ~ Acrylic

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Join me on Saturday, May 29th 2021 at 6pm Eastern Standard Time!
I hope that you will find something you like ❤️
Please check again your "bell" settings, so you will be sure to get the notification. I hope that you will find something you like ❤️
Starting bids are from 25$ - 100$.
Here is how the auction works:
~ Show up on my channel May 29th 2021 6PM EST.
~ Bid in the "LIVE" comments section on the painting you want.
~ Buyer pays shipping costs: Fast shipping with tracking number costs 30$
~ If you won painting, you can pay thorough this PAYPAL link: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/mi2sva
Please SEND ME AN EMAIL with a number of painting that you won, shipping address and phone number on zemljicr@gmail.com
For any questions you can contact me on email: zemljicr@gmail.com
See you on Saturday!
Video: https://youtu.be/ZUEWBkkB5kc
You can follow me on
Facebok: https://www.facebook.com/Fionas-Art-b...
Instagram: @fionaacrylic
My personal page: https://fionaart.si/
Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.
Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.
You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!
