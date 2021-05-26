Kateryna Antonenko

Band Go_A on the Eurovision Song Contest 2021

"SHUM" is a song by Ukrainian electro-folk band Go_A. It represented Ukraine in the Eurovision Song Contest 2021.

Posted on May 26, 2021
