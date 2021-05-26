Jia Wei Wong

Credit Card Payment

Credit Card Payment minimal flat design flat payment method payment credit card credit card checkout gradient design gradient design illustration dailyui002 dailyui ux design ux ui design ui
Daily UI Challenge - Day 002 - Credit Card Payment

This design features minimalism, using a simple color palette of jet black and tints of green. Spot gradient is used on the credit card's design to make the overall UI design more interesting.

