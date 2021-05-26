Jia Wei Wong

Pawgenda

Jia Wei Wong
Jia Wei Wong
  • Save
Pawgenda design illustrator app flat illustration ux design ui design ux ui
Download color palette

Pawgenda allows you to track pet-care activities already done by other family members, so that you don't re-do what has already been done for your furry friend!

This app is inspired by my good friend and his family who overfeeds their dog because of their different schedules in life.

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
Jia Wei Wong
Jia Wei Wong

More by Jia Wei Wong

View profile
    • Like