Storyboard for Animation

storyboard animation
How do you guys go about storyboards? I'd like to draw everything I'm planning on Illustrator before throwing everything in After Effects. As I go along, I'll write the animation ideas that come to my head.

This is, in fact, the storyboard I used for yesterday's animation.

By the way, I'm creating content on YouTube about creativity, in case you'd like to check it out.

Posted on May 26, 2021
