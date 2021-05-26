Storyboard for Animation

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
How do you guys go about storyboards? I'd like to draw everything I'm planning on Illustrator before throwing everything in After Effects. As I go along, I'll write the animation ideas that come to my head.
This is, in fact, the storyboard I used for yesterday's animation.
By the way, I'm creating content on YouTube about creativity, in case you'd like to check it out.