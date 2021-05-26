Steven Berquez

the anarchic fry

Steven Berquez
Steven Berquez
  • Save
the anarchic fry frites chips fry procreate art cartoon illustration cartoon character 30s cartoon procreate art illustration
Download color palette

I finally found my style, the cartoon of the 30's is really appropriate for my pencil stroke

Steven Berquez
Steven Berquez

More by Steven Berquez

View profile
    • Like