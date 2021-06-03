Xenia Latii

From Bully to Friend 🤝 Editorial Illustration

From bully to friend 🤝
I created this editorial design for a story in the Sunday Times about two boys in high school.

One bullied the other than later they became friends toward graduation.

You have to love a story with a good ending!

