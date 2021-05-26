Minerva Theater, Sydney, AU - Art Deco

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
I saw this beautiful, traditional Art Deco-style building on Instagram yesterday morning and decided to create a retrofuturistic scene. Its name is Minerva Theater(1939), originally, but in 1950, The Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer bought the building and changed its name to METRO.
Like other Art Deco-style architecture, I like its combination of straight lines and curvy lines. I couldn't find the typeface for METRO, so I made it.
I added some futuristic buildings and an airship in the background to make this shot more like a retrofuturistic look. Also, I put a red planet to match color balance to a man holding a smartphone.
Thank you for seeing this and feel free to reach me if you have a project with an Art Deco style illustration.
dongkyu@thestudio-q.com