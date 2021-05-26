Trending designs to inspire you
Pixeloza 03 is available in two options:
Pixeloza 03 Regular (FREE) &
Pizeloza 03 Skewo
https://fontsphere.com/pixeloza-03/
The font is characterized by its simplicity, attention to detail, and original forms.
You can use it in a wide variety of projects. It gives many possibilities for creating graphics.