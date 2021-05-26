Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
BPanek

Pixeloza 03

BPanek
BPanek
  • Save
Pixeloza 03 font digital experimental font pixel geometric futuristic font display font minimal typeface fontsphere.com
Download color palette

Pixeloza 03 is available in two options:
Pixeloza 03 Regular (FREE) &
Pizeloza 03 Skewo
https://fontsphere.com/pixeloza-03/

The font is characterized by its simplicity, attention to detail, and original forms.
You can use it in a wide variety of projects. It gives many possibilities for creating graphics.

BPanek
BPanek

More by BPanek

View profile
    • Like