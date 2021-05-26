Peggy Hellem

President Donald J Trump 2020

President Donald J Trump 2020
Doing a little more digital illustration on the iPad. Its definitely different than doing it by hand! LOL~ I still prefer hand-drawn, but this was a learning experience for sure. I will continue to do more digital work as needed or inspired to do.

Does anyone have any tips for me on digital illustration?

