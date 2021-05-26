Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Calculator Design | Daily UI 004

Calculator Design | Daily UI 004 004 daily ui dailyui004 calculator ui calculator app design dailyuichallenge dailyui ux ui
Hello, this is my fourth work on the Daily UI challenge. Design inspired by material you. Let me know what you think. Feedbacks are appreciated.

Connect with me on :
Behance | LinkedIn

