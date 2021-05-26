artforgame

Splash Screen for the slot machine "Alien Adventure"

artforgame
artforgame
  • Save
Splash Screen for the slot machine "Alien Adventure" slot developers slot machine art slot machine design logo developer logo development logotype development slot logotype slot logo logotype bootscreen boot screen splash screen splashscreen splash slot machine graphic design gambling slot design game design game art
Download color palette

The game background takes players to a place where amazing events are about to begin.

The night landscape depicts a remote farm. You can see a house and a barn with animals. The picture could be completely idyllic, but there is another important component - this is the spaceship.

It hovers over the field and illuminates the area below it with a bright beam of light. It is difficult to say what kind of ray it is. Perhaps he just illuminates the landing area for the ship.

Or is everything much more dangerous, and unknown creatures will soon begin to teleport in this ray? In any case, both the spacecraft and the unnaturally bright light look intimidating.

You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/alien-adventure/

#alien #alienslot #bootscreen #splashscreen #logo #slotlogo #slotlogotype #space #spacethemed #spaceslot #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines

artforgame
artforgame
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by artforgame

View profile
    • Like