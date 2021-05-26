Splash Screen for the slot machine "Alien Adventure"

Trending designs to inspire you
The game background takes players to a place where amazing events are about to begin.
The night landscape depicts a remote farm. You can see a house and a barn with animals. The picture could be completely idyllic, but there is another important component - this is the spaceship.
It hovers over the field and illuminates the area below it with a bright beam of light. It is difficult to say what kind of ray it is. Perhaps he just illuminates the landing area for the ship.
Or is everything much more dangerous, and unknown creatures will soon begin to teleport in this ray? In any case, both the spacecraft and the unnaturally bright light look intimidating.
