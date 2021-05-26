Jack Earsman

Jack Earsman
Jack Earsman
Arrow - Confirm & Checkout mobile app design app shopping cart shopping confirmation confirm payments payment checkout simple clean minimalist uidesign minimal min ui ux ui design ui
  1. Confirm-&-Checkout-UI-001.jpg
  2. Confirm-&-Checkout-UI-002.jpg
  3. Confirm-&-Checkout-UI-003.jpg

Part of the Daily UI Challenge, this being #002.

Simple, clean and modern approach, ensuring I kept everything clear and easy to use for the user.

Hope you guys like this, enjoy!

UI/UX Desgner @ Hunted Cow Studios
