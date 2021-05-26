Devpost Hackathons Illustrations: Morning

Let us give you a glance at one of our recent projects for Devpost, a home for bright hackathons where creative people can build products, practice skills, learn technologies, win prizes, and grow their network. The task for our team was to create a set of hero illustrations changing along with different parts of the day. Here's how the morning looks. Stay tuned to see more and check how the artworks look on the Devpost website!

The illustration shown here is the object of copyright and cannot be used by the third sides for any goals.

