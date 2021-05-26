Aleh Klim

Freelance website

Aleh Klim
Aleh Klim
  • Save
Freelance website digital remotework web dashboard app colorful adobexd webdesign clean inspiration freelance light interface website dashboard ui ui ux
Download color palette

Hi guys! 👋
Surely many of you use websites for remote work, today I want to show you the concept of the page, and specifically the public profile of the freelancer, write your thoughts about this, I am always glad to hear the opinions of other professionals.

Thanks for your time friends! 😊

Aleh Klim
Aleh Klim

More by Aleh Klim

View profile
    • Like