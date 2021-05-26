Cyrkl App - Waste 2 Resource Marketplace

Waste and unnecessary production are destroying our planet. Circular economics gives a second life to things and materials that would otherwise end up as waste. This helps not only to reduce the amount of waste itself, but also the amount of CO2 produced or total manufacturing production. It is a circle that solves several of our environmental problems at once, and we at iDevBand are happy to be able to participate in projects in this area. We recently announced our cooperation with Cyrkl, a leader in waste management in Central Europe. Cyrkl has had a waste marketplace platform for a year, but it has some shortcomings - such as the absence of notifications or unreliable messaging. That is why we have developed a mobile application for Cyrkl, which not only brings the possibility of notification thus making communication and messaging much easier, but also, for example, allows you to take photos and add photos of waste directly in the app. We are pleased that we can participate in things that have a future and help our planet.

