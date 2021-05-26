Flat icons, goals, dreams, business, life balance wheel

icon set, icons, dream, goal, goals, business, map of desires, art, balance, beauty, best, choice, desires, icon, development, education, energy, family, flat, friendship, future, health, help, idea, life balance, love, minimalism, recreation, self-development, set, spheres of life, spiritual growth, sport, stickers, success, symbols, time, travel, vector, victory, wealth, well-being, wheel, wheel of balance, wheel of desires, wish card, work