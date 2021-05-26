The Gas Station App: Loyality program

Trending designs to inspire you
The main screen of the gas stations app. The design is inspired by the real stations – minimalistic, simple interface but with the bright and contrasting accents at the same time.
Check out the easy-to-go layout in After Effect 🙂
Design: Daria Knyazeva
Animation: Kristina Shirokova