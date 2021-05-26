Pixel Point

Scaling to the cloud animation

Pixel Point
Pixel Point
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Use the same tests on your local machine, in a distributed environment, or in the cloud. A unified experience for various execution modes. Wonderful Native HTML 5 animation built with Lottie for the k6 website Open Source section.

---

📮Contact us if you need design or development

🤘Check our website for more information

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
Pixel Point
Pixel Point
Makes your business stand out.
Hire Us

More by Pixel Point

View profile
    • Like