Algo

Fully automated and TikTok friendly 🎧

Algo
Algo
Hire Me
  • Save
Fully automated and TikTok friendly 🎧 motion design motion shape tiktok ui iphonx iphone mockup scroll geometry video automated video automation illotv data data visualisation data-driven after effects dataviz algo
Download color palette

We designed the videos of our latest project making sure they could be exported in two different aspect ratios (horizontal and vertical). This way, the Slip.stream social team was ready to share all their new music videos on different socials!

Check the project out on https://algo.tv/slipstream and on https://www.behance.net/gallery/119798413/Slipstream-Automated-videos

Algo
Algo
A data-viz studio specialized in video automation.
Hire Me

More by Algo

View profile
    • Like