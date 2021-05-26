Cyrus Wachira

panther vector illustration affinity designer
One of my first ventures into graphic design. Really enjoyed learning about illustration techniques on this project. More to come hopefully. :)

Special thanks to my mentor Randy Gootjes for pushing me towards this direction.

Posted on May 26, 2021
