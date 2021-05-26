Darren Maen
ABC - Journal

Journal

Unique and beautiful storytelling attracts target users and generates sales. We made it possible to integrate products from the marketplace and add music into articles to enliven the user experience further. If implemented on a live site in combination with an SEO strategy, the Journal would have a massive potential to dazzle customers to a whole new level.

