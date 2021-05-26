Duolingo - Dashboard

Juliana Camolese de Araujo

Juliana Camolese de Araujo
Juliana Camolese de Araujo
The project goal was to redesign Duolingo’s Desktop Dashboard, gathering all the relevant content for the user, and this information must be consumed quickly, with a minimum of interaction or cognitive processing.

This project was a good opportunity to learn how to structure a dashboard, using grids and cards. Also, learn more about gamification and the Zeigarnik effect.

Live prototype: https://www.figma.com/proto/NU8u2Lt5PT8r8GgPCqItwL/Duolingo?page-id=0%3A1&node-id=5%3A0&viewport=143%2C2197%2C0.6475343108177185&scaling=scale-down-width

Site: http://julianacamolese.com/

