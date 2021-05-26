Fossil Brazil - Landing Page

The goal of this project was to create a Landing Page for Gen 5 Smartwatch from Fossil (Brazil) focused on the main factors that influence the purchase of smartwatches (quality, features, and battery life), factors that were found during the research.

This project was a good opportunity to learn how to structure a landing page and learn more about Jakob Nielsen's heuristics. It was possible to use these learnings to create a landing page focused on elements that promote the conversion.

Live prototype: https://www.figma.com/proto/2gCjYFwX5mKrctwmsY61TA/Fossil_Lading_Page?node-id=7%3A3&viewport=445%2C190%2C0.17128701508045197&scaling=scale-down-width

Site: http://julianacamolese.com/