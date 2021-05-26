Fossil Brazil - Landing Page

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The goal of this project was to create a Landing Page for Gen 5 Smartwatch from Fossil (Brazil) focused on the main factors that influence the purchase of smartwatches (quality, features, and battery life), factors that were found during the research.
This project was a good opportunity to learn how to structure a landing page and learn more about Jakob Nielsen's heuristics. It was possible to use these learnings to create a landing page focused on elements that promote the conversion.
Live prototype: https://www.figma.com/proto/2gCjYFwX5mKrctwmsY61TA/Fossil_Lading_Page?node-id=7%3A3&viewport=445%2C190%2C0.17128701508045197&scaling=scale-down-width
Site: http://julianacamolese.com/