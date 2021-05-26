Creative Flyer Design.

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I am Nikkon Mondal and I am a freelance graphic designer. I have extensive experience of 5+ years in Photoshop and illustrator. I create unique, timeless, and mind-blowing Graphics (Logo, Flyers, Posters, Banners, Business Cards, Photo Retouch, Photo background removal...) My main objective is to exceed your expectations by creatively crafting out high-tech, modern designs that'll help grow your business. If you need to boost your brand and product designs, I am the right person! I am here to assist your needs, can help YOU be the best version of yourself and reach your goals. I am passionate about the growth and development of ALL customers. You will get a fully satisfied guaranteed result!
For any help please contact me via my Dribbble profile.
Contact:
https://www.freelancer.com.bd/u/NikkonMondal
https://www.fiverr.com/bestdesignfiv
Whatsapp: +8801989110310
Skype: live:nikkonmondalcs
Email: Nikkonmondalbd@gmail.com