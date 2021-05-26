UIUXlab.in

CaLan Landing Kits

UIUXlab.in
UIUXlab.in
Hire Us
  • Save
CaLan Landing Kits components marketplace illustration goods for sale ux vector illustration vector landing page ui landing page landing dashboard ui kit ui kit design
CaLan Landing Kits components marketplace illustration goods for sale ux vector illustration vector landing page ui landing page landing dashboard ui kit ui kit design
Download color palette
  1. preview-1_1604397127616.jpeg
  2. full-preview-1_1604395838567.png

CaLan is a great set of user interfaces with a stylish and playful layout for beautiful landings. Website creation is quick and easy with over 294 ready-to-use blocks in 14 popular categories. Every component has flexible settings and can be easily edited.

Highlights
- 294 Content Blocks
- Desktop, Tablet, Mobile Blocks
- Vector Based Components
- Pixel Perfect Design
- Free Google Fonts
- Fully Customizable

🍻 Download from UIUXLab.in | Marketplace | IG

Press "L" to show me love ❤️

UIUXlab.in
UIUXlab.in
Hire Us

More by UIUXlab.in

View profile
    • Like