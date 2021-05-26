CaLan Landing Kits

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
CaLan is a great set of user interfaces with a stylish and playful layout for beautiful landings. Website creation is quick and easy with over 294 ready-to-use blocks in 14 popular categories. Every component has flexible settings and can be easily edited.
Highlights
- 294 Content Blocks
- Desktop, Tablet, Mobile Blocks
- Vector Based Components
- Pixel Perfect Design
- Free Google Fonts
- Fully Customizable
🍻 Download from UIUXLab.in | Marketplace | IG
