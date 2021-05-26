FOODY | Christmas Edition

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 ENTIRE SHOP + FREE NEW PRODUCTS https://crmrkt.com/Gkjlq7
🎁 Create your Christmas designs with these new tasty food lettering effects!
In this product, you get a whole set of realistic effects in the layers of layers, action games and brushes. It works well not only with text, but also with any graphics, for example, you can make your own blueberry pie logo, supplement this Christmas design with spruce branches, candles and cookies.
All effects work at a resolution of 300 dpi and allow you to create professional images for printing, postcards, flyers, banners, and so on. Working with this kit is not at all difficult, just watch the demo video: ▶ https://youtu.be/a-S1P1cpdVQ
✨ INCLUDED:
• 5 Drop Shadow Layer Styles
• Flour Layer Style
• Shadow+Volume Layer Style
• Glaze Layer Style
• Cherry Jam Layer Style
• Blueberry Filling Layer Style
• Blueberry Filling 2x Layer Style
• Pastry Layer Style
• Oat Cookie Layer Style
• Gingerbread Layer Style
• Tablecloth 1 Layer Style
• 2 Flour Brushes
• 2 Candy Sprinkes Brushes
• Glaze Brush
• Blueberry Pie Actions
• Blueberry Pie 2x Actions
• Flour Actions
• Ripple Actions
• Smoothing Actions
• 10 JPG Backgrounds 6000x4000
• 76 PNG Extras
• 5 PSD Pre-made screnes (Blueberry Pie, Cherry Pie, Flour, Gingerbread, Oat Cookies)
• Matchbox mock-up