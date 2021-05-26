UIUXlab.in

CaAll Dashboard & App UI Kit - 225+ screens

UIUXlab.in
UIUXlab.in
Hire Us
  • Save
CaAll Dashboard & App UI Kit - 225+ screens food delivery components analytics app dashboard ui goods for sale ui kit design dashboard ui kit illustration
CaAll Dashboard & App UI Kit - 225+ screens food delivery components analytics app dashboard ui goods for sale ui kit design dashboard ui kit illustration
CaAll Dashboard & App UI Kit - 225+ screens food delivery components analytics app dashboard ui goods for sale ui kit design dashboard ui kit illustration
CaAll Dashboard & App UI Kit - 225+ screens food delivery components analytics app dashboard ui goods for sale ui kit design dashboard ui kit illustration
CaAll Dashboard & App UI Kit - 225+ screens food delivery components analytics app dashboard ui goods for sale ui kit design dashboard ui kit illustration
CaAll Dashboard & App UI Kit - 225+ screens food delivery components analytics app dashboard ui goods for sale ui kit design dashboard ui kit illustration
Download color palette
  1. caall.png
  2. 1e51e1ac5f34facc8156d778f25db3ed.png
  3. image_processing20210521-10418-tbcg2d.png
  4. image_processing20210521-26993-gvrnn1.png
  5. image_processing20210521-9543-c9sshz.png
  6. 518d3f5d630d2099c15240173302e0bd.png

😃 We just released "CaAll Dashboard & App UI Kit", including design files editable in Figma and Sketch.

CaAll is a full-featured, premium-designed mobile app and dashboard template that comes with a ton of well-designed UI elements, components, and pages. Designed meticulously – smart – flexible to help you easily edit and completely create for 17 categories including Project Management, Finance, Sales Analytics, Mail Platform, Social Media, Food Delivery.


👀 What’s inside:
– Over 225 cleanly designed and beautifully designed displays for all your purposes.
– More than 500 components are designed meticulously and intelligently.
– 17 popular categories for different project types.
– Global style guides help you master the design from layout to content and color.
– Focus on usability, user experience, and typography
– Free updates. By purchasing our product now you can receive updates for free

🍻 Available on UIUXLab.in | Marketplace


Press "L" to show me love ❤️

UIUXlab.in
UIUXlab.in
Hire Us

More by UIUXlab.in

View profile
    • Like