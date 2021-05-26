CaAll Dashboard & App UI Kit - 225+ screens

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
😃 We just released "CaAll Dashboard & App UI Kit", including design files editable in Figma and Sketch.
CaAll is a full-featured, premium-designed mobile app and dashboard template that comes with a ton of well-designed UI elements, components, and pages. Designed meticulously – smart – flexible to help you easily edit and completely create for 17 categories including Project Management, Finance, Sales Analytics, Mail Platform, Social Media, Food Delivery.
👀 What’s inside:
– Over 225 cleanly designed and beautifully designed displays for all your purposes.
– More than 500 components are designed meticulously and intelligently.
– 17 popular categories for different project types.
– Global style guides help you master the design from layout to content and color.
– Focus on usability, user experience, and typography
– Free updates. By purchasing our product now you can receive updates for free
🍻 Available on UIUXLab.in | Marketplace
