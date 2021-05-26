Artolus

Brunch Saturday Flyer

Flyer template fully editable in Photoshop with a few clicks. Use for a party, club or other event.

Download this flyer now.

Size:
4x4 inch + 0.25in bleed (CMYK, RGB)
Description:
100% fully layered and editable
2 .psd files (Adobe Photoshop)
All text full editable
Ready for Instagram
Resolution: 300dpi
Colour model: CMYK, RGB

