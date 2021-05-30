GameGator.net - Browse Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Browse page of a price comparison site called GameGator.net.
GameGator.net helps you snatch the cheapest game deals from everywhere.
We wanted a modern, sleek & definitely the loved-by-gamers Dark Mode style.
Together with this cool UI, I have been working on making the page a delightful & easy to use user experience.
What was my job at GameGator?
✔️ GameGator.net Web Design 2.0
✔️ User Experience of the whole site
✔️ Graphic assets such as Achievement Badges
✔️ Social Media & Mailing materials
I am looking forward to see GameGator full development in the future 🔥