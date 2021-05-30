Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lisa Martinovska

GameGator.net - Browse Page

Lisa Martinovska
Lisa Martinovska
Hire Me
  • Save
GameGator.net - Browse Page deals gamegator dark mode store game shop sale game cards compare game comparison game store store site game site game browse filter browse page
Download color palette

Browse page of a price comparison site called GameGator.net.

GameGator.net helps you snatch the cheapest game deals from everywhere.

We wanted a modern, sleek & definitely the loved-by-gamers Dark Mode style.

Together with this cool UI, I have been working on making the page a delightful & easy to use user experience.

What was my job at GameGator?
✔️ GameGator.net Web Design 2.0
✔️ User Experience of the whole site
✔️ Graphic assets such as Achievement Badges
✔️ Social Media & Mailing materials

I am looking forward to see GameGator full development in the future 🔥

Lisa Martinovska
Lisa Martinovska
Product designer with a passion for gaming 🤘
Hire Me

More by Lisa Martinovska

View profile
    • Like