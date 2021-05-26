Johan Hägerhult

Halo Infinite: Companion app

Johan Hägerhult
Johan Hägerhult
  • Save
Halo Infinite: Companion app 343 microsoft mobile app design xbox esport gaming dark app dark ui infinite halo
Download color palette

🎮 I'm getting pretty hyped about the next installment in the Halo series.

🎮 But how cool would it be if 343 released a companion app to make you keep track of the open world even when not playing?

🎮 All feedback is appreciated, if you enjoy it please press 'L'.

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
Johan Hägerhult
Johan Hägerhult

More by Johan Hägerhult

View profile
    • Like