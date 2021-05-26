Jane Dimeski

Portrait study

Portrait study wacom photoshop digital painting portrait painting portrait digitalportrait digitalart digital artwork digitalpainting painting art artwork illustration
Digital portrait painting study done in Photoshop using a Wacom Intuos tablet.

