新人装备申请—线稿插画

新人装备申请—线稿插画 ui 设计 插图 线稿插画
场景：新入职的快递员可以在平台上一键申请自己所需要的装备，工服、工牌、名片、打印机、PDA等新人大礼包。仅供参考，勿商用。

Posted on May 26, 2021
