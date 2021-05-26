IMAGE TO PHYSICAL MAP Converter

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Just imagine that it turns out you can make a fake map from any image! How do you like this addon?
❤️ You can make interior posters, postcards, and so on, that you have enough imagination. Perfectly converted photos, text, pictures, any image. For the best result, the map can be supplemented with the map label, the scale of heights, compass, a lot of map symbols and even rivers that are in the set as brush set.
👀🎬 Watch the demo video: https://youtu.be/3zWrjv1GHcY
🔔 DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLES:
• Shape Of My Heart Map http://bndl.cat/Heart-Cat
• Nicolas Cage You Don't Say Map http://bndl.cat/Nicolas-Cat
• World Map Vice Versa http://bndl.cat/World-Map-Vice-Versa
✨ THE TOOLKIT INCLUDES:
• Horizontal Map Template 4000x3000
• Vertical Map Template 3000x4000
• 37 Map Brushes.abr
• Font links
• User Guide PDF
⚠ Software requirements: Photoshop CC and above, 8 Mb RAM, 10 Gb of system HDD space and more.