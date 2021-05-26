Sonika Agarwal

Krishna Icon Set for Janmashtami

Sonika Agarwal
Sonika Agarwal
  • Save
Krishna Icon Set for Janmashtami design hindu god lord line flat icon design icons set icons design icon set icons pack festival india indian hindu iconography icon iconset icons religion krishna
Download color palette

Check out my new Janmashtami icon set, ready to use in your next festive UI/UX project, and download it at: https://www.iconfinder.com/iconsets/janmashtmi-indian-festival

Please contact me for icon or graphic design inquiries at sonika.agarwal.in@gmail.com

Sonika Agarwal
Sonika Agarwal

More by Sonika Agarwal

View profile
    • Like