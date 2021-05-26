Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Soumya Ranjan Bharati

B&o

Soumya Ranjan Bharati
Soumya Ranjan Bharati
uidesign uiux app homepage webdesign speaker web ui ux typography branding graphic design design
Hi, this is my Landing Page UI Design for a Product Retail. Feedbacks are greatly appreciated :)
-------------------------------------------
I am ready to be hired!
Contact me at soumyabharati51804@gmail.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/soumya-ranjan-bharati-b0b4341a0/
WhatsApp: +91 8249431790

By Soumya Ranjan Bharati
Soumya Ranjan Bharati
Soumya Ranjan Bharati

