Little Sky Stone Package Design

This is a package design I created for Little Sky Stone, a jewelry company based out of Columbus, Ohio.

For this concept, I was inspired by the night sky and aurora borealis. I used an abstract star motif to represent sparkling gem stones on the outside of the shipping box. When opened by the customer, the same star motif creates a glowing effect, emanating up out of the smaller jewelry boxes. Although not pictured, there would also be a bright pop of teal tissue paper present when opening the shipment box.

As part of a marketing and sales strategy we also included the brand's website and social media handles on the shipment box to encourage a continued relationship.