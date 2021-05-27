Luke Kramer

Little Sky Stone Package Design

Little Sky Stone Package Design
Little Sky Stone Package Design 3d print render blender cgi package design jewelry
Little Sky Stone Package Design 3d print render blender cgi package design jewelry
Little Sky Stone Package Design 3d print render blender cgi package design jewelry
This is a package design I created for Little Sky Stone, a jewelry company based out of Columbus, Ohio.

For this concept, I was inspired by the night sky and aurora borealis. I used an abstract star motif to represent sparkling gem stones on the outside of the shipping box. When opened by the customer, the same star motif creates a glowing effect, emanating up out of the smaller jewelry boxes. Although not pictured, there would also be a bright pop of teal tissue paper present when opening the shipment box.

As part of a marketing and sales strategy we also included the brand's website and social media handles on the shipment box to encourage a continued relationship.

Posted on May 27, 2021
