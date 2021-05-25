Diana Mejia

Voyager Estate

Diana Mejia
Diana Mejia
  • Save
Voyager Estate subscription ecommerce shop ecommerce wine australian minimal ui design typography
Download color palette

A thoughtful and engaging user experience across devices that aims to centralise the origin stories of the wines to the e-comm experience.

Diana Mejia
Diana Mejia
Senior Brand And Experience Designer

More by Diana Mejia

View profile
    • Like