Camilla & Marc UI Sprint

Camilla & Marc UI Sprint highend fashion camillaandmarc designer australian minimal web design ui typography
Servicing The Loyal Customer Base:
Insights into the CAMILLA & MARC buyers being largely dedicated habitual season buyers, demonstrated the need for ensemble making to be a key area of focus for both the homepage, product page, and shoppable lookbook.

This was a major area of focus in the design sprint, exploration of how best to represent this information in dynamic and engaging ways.

