COVID-19 Vaccine Sticker

This distinctive approach to the vaccine stickers was a brilliant way for Hancock Health to stand out against competitors once the COVID-19 vaccine announced it’s release. With the knowledge of hundreds of community members coming through Hancock Health’s door to receive the vaccine, we knew this would be the perfect time to supply them with additional marketing materials. In addition to the stickers, I also designed a vaccine card as well as a high-end brochure. These assets were created during my time at Well Done Marketing.