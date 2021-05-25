Movus

Website - Still Life Photography

Movus
Movus
  • Save
Website - Still Life Photography typogaphy interface still life serif interaction concept website web ui
Download color palette

Some fun projects realized to try new styles between serif typography and still life photography.

Press “L” to appreciate it :)

Thanks!

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2021
Movus
Movus

More by Movus

View profile
    • Like