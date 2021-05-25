Good for Sale
Satine - Beautiful Monogram Font

Satine - Beautiful Monogram Font logo icon design fonts logo type typography branding beautiful font alphabet monogram font
SATINE - Beautiful Monogram Font

$29
SATINE - Beautiful Monogram Font

Satine is a beautiful decorative font, featuring elegant flowers. Get inspired by its authentic feel and use it to create gorgeous wedding invitations, lovely stationary art, eye-catching social media posts, and cute greeting cards.

File Included :
– OTF
– TTF
– WOFF

Feel free to download free personal use font at : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13159/satine.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/satine-floral-display-font/

