Satine - Beautiful Monogram Font

Satine is a beautiful decorative font, featuring elegant flowers. Get inspired by its authentic feel and use it to create gorgeous wedding invitations, lovely stationary art, eye-catching social media posts, and cute greeting cards.
File Included :
– OTF
– TTF
– WOFF
Feel free to download free personal use font at : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13159/satine.html
Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/satine-floral-display-font/