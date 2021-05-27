Menuland Homepage

Trending designs to inspire you
I'm excited to introduce you our client Menuland 🍔, a food delivery app based in Bratislava, Slovakia. To get you even more excited about what our amazing team in A11.studio designed, here are the animation of Menuland's brand new UI. Pssst, we also did a rebrand. 😉
Full usecase: https://www.a11.studio/project-menuland.html
Live website: https://menuland.sk/