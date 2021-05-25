Scarf and puffer jacket season

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
J'ai dessiné ces deux personnages au stylo, à la main et combiner ça à photoshop pour le vêtement réaliste. Je me suis inspiré de l'écharpe de la marque Acne Studios et d'une doudoune Uniqlo X Jil Sander.
I drew these two characters in pen, by hand and combine that with photoshop for the realistic garment.
I was inspired by the Acne Studios brand scarf and a Uniqlo X Jil Sander down jacket.