Scarf and puffer jacket season

J'ai dessiné ces deux personnages au stylo, à la main et combiner ça à photoshop pour le vêtement réaliste. Je me suis inspiré de l'écharpe de la marque Acne Studios et d'une doudoune Uniqlo X Jil Sander.

I drew these two characters in pen, by hand and combine that with photoshop for the realistic garment.

I was inspired by the Acne Studios brand scarf and a Uniqlo X Jil Sander down jacket.