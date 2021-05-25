Rob Allgood

The Bookshop Turns 5

Rob Allgood
Rob Allgood
  • Save
The Bookshop Turns 5 books bookshop design
Download color palette

My favorite local book store turns five this summer so I worked up this celebratory logo.

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2021
Rob Allgood
Rob Allgood

More by Rob Allgood

View profile
    • Like