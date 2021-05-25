Luis Preciado

Checklist audit illustration

Checklist audit illustration character design doodle sketch characterdesign drawing photoshop digitalart illustration certification audit checklist
This drawing is for a company website were I used to work. I was assigned to make the drawings with that color palette.

